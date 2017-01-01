Omisore Salutes the Courage of Osun People

Anayo Okolie

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has commended the people of the state for their steadfastness and perseverance in the face of the present economic difficulties in the country. Omisore said this in his New Year message to the people.

He added, however, that the 2017 budget, which was recently presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, shows great promise in terms of reviving the economy and taking the country out of recession.

He stressed, “Many of our people have been pauperised; state governments have not been able to take care of their recurrent expenses leading to a static situation while civil servants are the worst hit. In the face of all these, our people have remained peaceful and loyal to their nation. They deserve commendation and appreciation.”

“With about N2.243 trillion earmarked for capital projects and N2.9 trillion as recurrent expenditure out of the N7.28 trillion federal government budget for 2017, the economy should begin to experience growth and stability as soon as possible,” the former governor stated.

Omisore advised the federal and state governments to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and the provision of infrastructure through public private partnership. On the development of his native Yorubaland, Omisore said, “All Yoruba indigenes should go back to the core values of the Yoruba, which emphasises honesty, love, reputation and good name, instead of wealth and fame.”