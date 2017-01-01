NDLEA Seizes 135 kg of Cough Syrup Worth N4m in Sokoto

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The National Drugs Law and Enforcement Agency( NDLEA), Sokoto State Command yesterday seized 135 kilogrammes of cough syrup with codeine worth about N4 million.

Speaking in Sokoto at the weekend, its Commander, Mr. Musbahu Idris, said the consignment were which were concealed in 69 cartons, were seized at an uncompleted building at the Tamaje area, Eastern bye-pass road, Sokoto.

“We got intelligence reports that the consignment had been sealed at the abandoned, uncompleted building. Certainly, that was just done as a ploy as the consignment would have been re-distributed across the state. We have already arrested the owner of the consignment and he is now in our custody, while we will arraign him at the court soon,” Idris said.

He described the heinous act as obnoxious, saying there is no business that can fetch such money swiftly. “We are determined to put any shylock and unpatriotic businessmen out of the deadly market,” the commander stated. Idris to this end, vowed to conduct thorough investigations on the ugly trend.