D’banj CREAM’s Winners to be Mentored by Wande Coal, Harrysong, Vector

To wrap off this year’s event, music icon D’banj held a cumulative final draw of the year for his CREAM platform. TK Swag and Courage emerged winners from a pool of previous winners,

They were rewarded with a recording deal, which consists of recording a track, shooting a state of the art video, a collaboration with any artiste of their choice (music or video collaboration), talent showcase, talent branding, promotion and marketing among other opportunities.

In addition, they will be mentored by former Mo Hits label mate, Wande Coal, Harry Song, artiste manager, Godwin Tom, and record label, Aristocrat Records among others.

D’banj kicked off CREAM on September 1, ushering a platform for young talented individuals to showcase their talents. Supported by the Bank of Industry and MTN Nigeria, it stands for‘Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts, Music’.

Speaking on the platform, Dbanj said “Nigeria is filled with so much art and creativity and what better way to give back than to help young talents showcase their gifts to the world. I have experienced a number of extraordinary talents from entrants of CREAM and I’m excited to see what the future holds for the existing winners.”

TK Swag and Legendary Courage’s videos that were shot by CREAM were also launched at the draw. Notable faces in attendance at the exclusive event include Publisher Encomium magazine; Kunle Bakare, A&R and media consultant; Bizzle Oshikoya, Editor Business Day, Anthony Osae-Brown, rapper; Vector, Founder/CEO The Cable; Simon Kolawole, singer; Harry Song, On-Air personality; Jimmie Akinsola and DJ Obi to name a few.

CREAM is currently open to only MTN subscribers and draws once every month and winners emerge from five categories including Music, Video, Collaboration, Showcase and Showbiz. Participants can take part in multiple categories to increase their chances of winning. Talents are opened to DKM’s international A & R who would select additional talents based on merit.

LIP-SYNC BATTLE BETWEEN INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE FILM PRACTITIONERS AND STARTIMES

A group of concerned indigeneous filmmakers, actors and directors under the umbrella of Indigenous Language Film Practitioners recently gathered to discuss the broadcast of foreign films dubbed in Nigeria local languages by cable TV Startimes.

Recently, Asian movies shown on the cable TV are translated in Yoruba and which causes a dazzling effect on the viewer. For instance, a Chinese movie featuring Jackie Chan will portray the actor speaking Yoruba instead of English or the native language of the country of origin.

Led by the National President of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers’ Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Dele Odule, Jide Kosoko, Yemi Solade, Yomi Fash, Tunji Bamishigbin, and other prominent personalities in the indigenous film industry, the group decried that the lip-sync act is rape on the Yoruba culture.

“You may have observed as you pass by some bus-stops in Lagos, a convergence of youngsters watching some Chinese or Indian films that have been dubbed into distorted, embellished and uncouth dialogues in Yoruba language. The more shocking development is that there is an attempt by the Chinese to institutionalise this trend with StarTimes to serve as a direct-to-home pay-TV station now dubbing thousands of Chinese films in Yoruba and Hausa languages. This is a damage to our culture. It is culturally murderous.

It is a rape on our cultural property and there is need to raise public consciousness about the importance of protecting our cultural heritage and traditional values from marauders,” said Odule in his opening speech.

Although the attendants were mainly from the Yoruba film industry, Solade urged the union to get nvolved with other indigenous film producers to make a holistic fight. Jide Kosoko on the other hand argued that other film producers have been invited, that the campaign is free for all to join.

However, Tunji Bamishigbin assured everyone that drastic measures will be taken to address the issue. He said that there will be a visit to all traditional rulers to kick against the norm as well presenting the case to the National Assembly. He also stated that the problem is an economy issue because of the implication it has on the economy.

The group while not attributing blames on anyone said it will sensitise voiceover artists on the consequences of accepting such jobs that erode the Nigerian culture.

OGOO’S JOURNEY TO STARDOM

Rising singer, Ogochukwu Oye aka Ogoo has revealed how her dad has remained the main pillar behind music.

Born Ogochukwu Brigid Oye into a close-knit Nigerian family that hails from Awka in Anambra State, Ogoor’s musical career started at a tender age, even her parents were aware of her unbridled passion for the arts. However, Ogoor completed her education by graduating in Law as well working with a law firm before she finally dumped the gown and grabbed the mic.

“My dad, mum and siblings have been major pillar behind my music career. I couldn’t have had it better because for everything I do, they support me and even with my music career, they have supported me from the first day I showed the signs and talent. My dad simply said, way to go, when I informed him that I quit my law career to pursue my musical career. He simply urged me on and said he wondered why it took me this long to decide to pursue my passion,” she said.

Following her major debut on the Nigerian music scene with her first single, ‘You Are Mine’, Ogoo also revealed how she was rejected at many music reality shows.

“It wasn’t an easy journey for me. You know after school, I had attempted the other way to kick start my career through reality show but I was rejected a lot of times. I don’t think it was because I lacked anything, I want to believe it was simply because I just didn’t have what exactly they were looking for. I attempted almost all the reality shows but I just wasn’t lucky to make it through. Some people will kick off their career through that means and many of us will hit the limelight through working meticulously and righteously to put our music out there.”

Lamenting her challenges, Ogoo noted that she is a struggling independent artist with so many to achieve but determined and willing to go all out as she believes in her immense singing prowess. Her latest single is currently making waves and she hopes to own a record label one day.

CELEBRITIES STORM KAYZPLACE NEW BRANCH IN SURULERE

In a bid to extend his services across Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Kayzplace Barbersshop, Kufre Nnah has opened a new branch in Surulere.

Kayzplace also known as celebrities barber’s shop is known for offering exceptional services to its teeming customers. It opened business four years ago at Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos and has contributed to the reduction of unemployment rate in the country with over 200 workers in his employment.

Speaking to journalists at the opening of the new branch, Nnah revealed that the reason he embarked on the project was to enable him cater to the needs of clients from all over Lagos, who need quality services delivered in friendly and professional atmosphere.

Motivated by his father to go into barbing business, he explained why he loves the clipper: “I chose to invest in barbing because I realised how lucrative the business was. It was something I was comfortable doing and good at so I decided to invest more and set up a standard for people to know that you must not be a doctor or lawyer before becoming successful.

“To be honest, my father motivated me to start barbing, he set-up my first barbing salon in Uyo, I was still in high school then and also managing the salon until I started barbing myself.”

Celebrities who graced the events include popular singer Timaya; the Chief Executive Officer of Deluxe Vintage Interiors, Francis Nwaogwugwu; Chief Executive Officer of Xfactor Lounge, Charles and Tee Billz.