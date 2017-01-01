Abdulmumin: Dogara Received $600,000 from Ibori

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Any sign of detente between Abdulmumin Jibrin and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara may have dimmed as the former has again taken to public space to accuse the latter of receiving $600,000 in cash from former Delta Governor James Ibori to fund his election.

The former Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, following months of hurling insults at Dogara, had expressed birthday wishes to his erstwhile ally. In a tweet on Tuesday, Abdulmumin said “This is to wish Mr. Speaker @ SpeakerDogara a happy 49th birthday and many prosperous years ahead. Wishing you God guidance and blessings.”

This prompted reports that there were ongoing efforts to mediate between Dogara and Abdulmumin who is currently on suspension from the House for breaches of privileges of members of the House of Representatives, and sundry acts of misconduct. The Kano lawmaker in a statement yesterday implied that Ibori donated $600,000 to Dogara’s Speakership campaign.

“It is such a shame that Speaker Dogara denied the fact that former Governor James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker by mobilizing members from Delta state and some from the South-south and South-east zone to support him,” it read.

He said this in allusion to a recent video portraying Senator Peter Nwabaoshi alleging that even from prison, the former Delta state Governor supported the emergence of the Senate President and Speaker of the House.

“Since he has disowned Ibori, he should at least have the honour to return the $600,000 Ibori donated to his speakership campaign. I am sure he cannot deny the fact that he collected that money cash,” Abdulmumin said.

Dogara, had refuted the allegations that he was sponsored by Ibori, immediately the video surfaced on the internet. A statement containing the denial was signed by Dogara’s spokesperson, Mr. Turaki Hassan.

“We have watched the video clip and noticed that there is nowhere the distinguished senator mentioned Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara by name. However, reports published in both online and print media insinuated that senator Peter Nwabaoshi referred to Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara,” itread.

“For the records, we want to state that the Rt. Hon. Speaker was elected by the votes of members of the House of Representatives. There may well be silent supporters and well-wishers of the Speaker from far and near some of whom he may not be aware of.

“Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara does not have a relationship, political or otherwise with former Governor James Ibori of Delta state to warrant the insinuations in the statement credited to Senator Nwaboshi, and had never had one,” the statement added.