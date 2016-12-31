The Legacy called The Experience

For the past 10 years, thousands of people have converged on the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos for a worship concert (The Experience Lagos) which is regarded as the biggest gospel music concert in Africa and, arguably, one of the biggest in the world.

At this worship concert, gender, nationality, status and race cease to exist as people lift up their voices in praise of the Almighty God. The Experience Lagos, which debuted in December 2006 with about 70,000 worshippers, was mostly thought of as an over-excited gathering of Christians, who would soon lose their spark only to metamorphose into something bigger in the following years.

The Experience Lagos has been home to thousands of worshippers every December as it heralds the festive vibes of Christmas. Gospel ministers across the world see this one- of- a- kind concert as a glowing platform for them to worship.

Last year, The Experience celebrated in awesome style, the decade landmark and this year’s edition showed that there was no stopping the move with the theme, Revealing Jesus.

In attendance were top government officials, including a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife and a whole lot of celebrities from the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Throwing more light on the 2016 theme, the senior Pastor, House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin stated: “The purpose of this year’s edition is to further reach the world with the message of the Gospel of Christ, in a fashion so simple, yet effective.”