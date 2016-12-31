Rolls-Royce Ghost Wins Auto Zeitung’s Best Luxury Car

Rolls-Royce Ghost has been commended by the German car magazine, Auto Zeitung as being the best luxury car in the world.

This success confirms Rolls-Royce’s position as the pinnacle luxury car manufacturer and proves how firmly the brand is established in Germany. Rolls-Royce Ghost ranked first in the category “The best luxury car”, said a statement by the automaker.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is the most celebrated luxury brand in the world. We are delighted that this position has been further confirmed by the readers of Auto Zeitung,” Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, continues, “The outstanding position of Rolls-Royce as a synonym for ultimate luxury is based on our profound understanding of the needs and expectations of a particularly demanding clientele. For these, our hand-built cars are an expression of their own lifestyle and personal success.”

In 2016, almost 60,000 readers and online users of Auto Zeitung took the opportunity to submit their votes in a total of 24 vehicle categories.

Ghost is a vision of simplicity – it takes the core brand values of Rolls-Royce and creates effortless luxury, but also stands for a new generation of younger and contemporary Rolls-Royce customers.