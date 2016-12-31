Power Oil Ends Year with Free Gift Wrap

As a special way to appreciate Nigerians for their loyalty and support in 2016, Power Oil has volunteered to wrap gift items for customers to make them attractive and appealing to the intended receivers.

This service which is coming at no cost is available in more than eight shopping malls across Lagos including Shoprite in Lekki, Surulere, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Festac, Ejigbo, Prince Ebe Ano Chevron among others, where the wrapping machines are installed in strategic areas to ensure adequate coverage and to see that everyone benefitted from the seasonal offer.

The Brand Manager of the firm, Amisha Chawla stated that the initiative was considered as a way of connecting with customers in the season.

“We thought about what special thing we can do to excite and connect with our customers in this yuletide season, and we agreed on this unique concept .With this, people can purchase their gift items, we are on the ground to help with the packaging at no extra cost.

“We have stalls strategically positioned in these malls along with brand ambassadors and professional gift wrappers who are always available to attend to shoppers interested in having their gifts wrapped. This exercise began on 21st of December as we planned to end it today”

Commenting on the exercise at Ikeja City mall, the Public Relations Manager of Power Oil, Omotayo Azeez pointed out that” because this season is synonymous with love-sharing and gift exchange amongst loved ones, we thought that there is no better way to show our numerous customers how much they are valued. This exercise is basically designed to encourage everyone to give out gifts to loved ones in a presentable manner that attracts no extra charge

“Power oil takes off the pressure of extra expense on gift wrappers and even goes a step further to help them have the gifts wrapped in a presentable manner by professional wrappers at no cost”.

One of the beneficiaries of the gesture, Mr. Kingsley Onyx expressed his penchant for the concept which he said was economical while also saving customers the stress of wrapping and ultimately, gives colour and quality packaging to a gift item.