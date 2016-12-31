Mayowa Olawale-Great: My Brands will Be on Every Lip Soon

Mayowa is a serial entrepreneur who has grown a brand for himself in modelling, movies and affiliated brands. Koolblazes is instrumental in the success of the likes of Francis Idugboe, Uzy Hamman and Vicky Njoku (Vicky Heldan). In this chat with Tosin Clegg, he talks about his efforts and achievements

What are the experience and challenges so far?

Let me start with @clubmlagos. It has been exciting, considering the idea is one of a kind. That which makes it exciting also poses a challenge. It seems people are afraid of change, owing to the fact that movies don’t show mostly at night in Nigeria.

Who are your mentors and role models?

I owe my Koolblazes Modelling Agency adventure to my cousin, Seun Oshofisan who showed me the ropes.

Where do you see your brand in five years?

This is a question I’d always dreaded owing to the fact that the available responses are limited.

Hence, my response is, in five years, we hope our brands will be on every lip and in every heart.