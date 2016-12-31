Lara George: I Want People to Discover God Through My Music

Lara George came into limelight years ago as a member of the Kush music group alongside TY Bello and a few others. Going solo, she released a hit single, ‘Ijoba Orun’, which made her soar in the music scene for a long time. In this interview with Tosin Clegg, she talks about her music, new album and KUSH

I just released two new singles

My two new singles are ‘Eyin Loba’ and ‘Nobody Greater’ and they are out right now on different platforms to buy. The new album is coming out in the first quarter of next year. Everybody should look out for it.

Ijoba Orun is an old Yoruba song

I only rewrote the song. It was a song I used to worship with in my own quiet time with God. And I found the words to be so deep and intense. Also, they were words I could relate with. It’s my prayer and desire that whatever I find myself doing on the face of this earth, that God will look at me and say this is my child in whom I am well pleased, and then make it to Heaven at the end of the day. That’s what drives a lot of things that I do. That’s why that song is a song I relate to so intensely and deeply. That prayer resonates in many people’s hearts as well.

It’s a calling and a choice

Everything in life is a choice. The Bible says that the spirit of the prophet is subject to the prophet. So, even when you feel you are carried away by some big revelation, you still have the ability to stop yourself if you want to. For me, music is a responsibility; let me put it that way. It is talent; when you are given, you need to use it wisely, to push people’s life and not to bring it down. This is the reason I chose gospel because at the end of the day, I don’t want God to ask me what I did with my gift and am crying and all. So, that’s the reason.

Lara George is an architect by training

I’m a wife, and a mother of two children. My son just recently got into secondary school and I’m excited about that. I am also an entrepreneur. I am involved in real estate, building and construction, as well as a music entrepreneur, as I’m involved in the distribution side of music. I try to be as versatile as possible.

Being part of a Catholic Church concert

I was invited last year for the first time and I was a bit skeptical initially as it was a Catholic Church and a concert too. I had never seen a contemporary concert done by a Catholic Church, so it was surprising. When I got to the event, it was an amazing one, power packaged, no holds barred whatsoever. So, when I was invited this year, I had to honour the invitation because this year is bigger and wider with its reach. And I think it’s a good initiative.

In five years I’ll be bigger and better

With a wider reach, I want to be an international artiste; I want to go to the ends of the earth. That’s what God wants and I want God to help use my music to get there. So, when people listen, they would find God through the words I sing.

I would love to do a song with Donnie McClurkin…

This is because I just love his music. He is like my all-time favorite gospel artiste and I have so many.

I like to call my style urban inspirational

I like to infuse ethnicity into my songs because I feel music is deep when it’s from within. It’s got to be you with familiar sounds that evoke a lot of things.

My role models and mentors

I like to borrow different pieces from different people. People like Shirley Ceaser, Dr Ron Kenoly, Don Moen and Ron Kenoly.

Dansaki is a song of thanksgiving

When you say Dansaki in Yoruba, which was borrowed from Hausa, it means to hail and say you are celebrating the person. It simply means you are celebrating God and it was borne out of gratitude. I just wanted to bless God and say thank you for everything.

I am still very much in contact with my Kush members

Emma is very much around and involved in Nollywood, behind the scenes, while TY Bello is very much in photography. Dapo is also into the movies.

Nothing major from us all at the moment but we just did a remake of ‘Let’s Live Together’ for the half of the yellow sun movie and featured Flavour. At the moment, everyone is busy doing so many things.