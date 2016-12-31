Fans Connect with Nkechi Emmanuel

Nkechi Emmanuel, aka Nurse Titi of Clinic Matters, has been a household name ever since she became part of the series.

Her Fans Connect Day Out, a one-day hangout with a few randomly selected fans, to appreciate them for their love and support took place recently.

The event themed “Am the Best”, was part of her initiative to further strengthen the relationship with her fans. She gave them a special treat at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Whilst this was going on, she talked about her breakout role, challenges as an actress, plans for the coming year and her career at large. It was indeed a beautiful night for everyone.