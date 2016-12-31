Buhari Pledges Security, Economic Recovery in 2017

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ‎declared that securing the country and taking the economy out of recession will be his main preoccupation in 2017.

The president, in his new year message to Nigerians,‎ said security issues afflicting the country would be decisively dealt with.

The president thanked Nigerians for their support and assured them that the current pains, “are temporary and will ease when the economic seeds in gestation begin to bloom to fruition”.

He urged them to continue to support his administration in its effort to transform Nigeria for the good of all.

He again appealed to militants in the Niger Delta to embrace peace and come to the negotiation table.

He said: “In this New Year, I want to reassure all Nigerians that our defence and security forces are more than ever before ready to perform their constitutional role of protecting lives and property in the country; and we will surely overcome all other forms of security challenges.

“The lingering security issues in several states will be frontally addressed. These ugly crises cannot be allowed to fester as they strain the unifying bonds of brotherhood and neighbourliness.”

Details later…