Boko Haram Attacks Military in Borno, 15 Terrorists Killed, Says Army

Just few days after President Muhammadu Buhari claimed that Boko Haram had been effectively defeated, the terrorists early friday attacked a military facility in Rann, in northern part of Borno State, injuring several soldiers in the process.

A military source who confirmed the attack said that 15 members of the terrorists were killed, while some soldiers were injured in the attack.

According to the source, the attack happened around 6am and lasted for about three hours.

The source said: “Boko Haram insurgents launched heavy attack on soldiers stationed in Rann. Though it was a surprise attack, the military successfully repelled it.”

He said it was during the push back that 15 insurgents were killed and some soldiers wounded.

The source equally revealed that the troops were able to capture some equipment from the retreating insurgents.

A source in the youth vigilante who also spoke anonymously gave a lesser figure of casualties.

According to him, the military succeeded in killing eight insurgents after an unsuccessful attack on soldiers stationed at Rann.

He said a soldier was injured in the attack.

This is the first attack by the terrorists on a military position after they were pushed out of their Sambisa forest stronghold.