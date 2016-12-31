Bishop Splashes N100m Season’s Gifts to S’ East Residents

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

In a move aimed at cushioning the effect of the lingering recession especially during the yuletide season, an Enugu-based pentecostal cleric and the Founder/General Overseer of City of Liberation and Comfort international Ministries, Bishop Ginika Obi has splashed gifts worth over N100 million on thousands of south-east residents.

The gifts which included about 20 cars of different types including jeeps, Honda Odyssey, Sienna etc, cows, household items like refrigerators, flat-screen televisions, washing machines, pressing boards, cows, bags of rice, tubers of yams and chickens among others were handed over to the people who gathered from different states within the zone.

Though, majority of beneficiaries got the gifts through the process of raffle draws, those within the ages of 50 – 80, both men and women, as well as pregnant women got most of the items without going through the draw process.

ThisDay checks revealed that it cost only a thousand naira for any body to buy the lottery ticket and qualify to try his luck if he or she can become an owner of any of the luxury cars.

It was observed that the crave to win any of the cars was the major reason why the worship service at the Church’s headquarters was filled with both members and non members of the church.

It was also observed that the selling of the tickets even continued while the Bishop was conducting Sunday prayers preceding the lottery session, which was held after service. A lot of people scrambled for the lottery ticket at the cost of one thousand naira per ticket barely few minutes to the raffle draw. The event was held under the platform of ‘BGO Foundation’.

Speaking before the commencement of the two-day event, Bishop Obi said God called himmin 1998 to liberate mankind and in his resolve to key into the demands of his assignment, he decided to work for the emancipation of the people through the foundation.

“God gives us anything we are returning to him. He has so much blessed me and my family, and the best way to appreciate God is to bless people’s lives,” he said.

He urged religious leaders to imbibe the spirit of giving as they are called to cater for both spiritual and physical needs of the people.

He dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the country was headed for a disaster, insisting that despite the present economic situation, the future of Nigeria remained bright. He therefore urged Nigerians to join hands and pray for their leaders.

He also appealed to the leaders at all levels to ensure that the general welfare and well being of the people remained uppermost in their hearts.

Among those that went home with cars include, Mr. Ozoemena Chukwuka, Onyeka Igwesi, Ruth Obi and Mrs. Uche Nwosu.