Betty Irabor, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Others Turn up for  the Future  Awards

By Azuka Ogujiuba

The Future Awards Africa 2016 took place recently and the special black carpet and ceremony gave the term ‘star-studded’ a new meaning. Nigeria’s most inspiring youth, celebrities, captains of industry, cultural, political elite and leaders most in touch with Nigeria’s young generation were in attendance.The elegant black carpet was graced by OmotolaJalade-Ekeinde, Betty Irabor, Mo Cheddah, Linda Ikeji, Osas Ighodaro, DJ Obi, TokeMakinwa, Ayo Makun, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Bolanle Olukanni,Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Ini Dima-Okojie, Uti Nwachukwu, Mimi Onalaja, Kunle Afolayan, Bovi, Baby Face, Omowunmi Akinnifesi,Wole Ojo, Uche Nnaji and others.One ofthe unforgettable highlights of the event were the musical performances of Falana, Simi, Timi Dakolo and Davido, respectively bringing their A-game to entertain and thrill guests.Davido who was unannounced by organisers before the show performed his classics ‘Dami Duro’, ‘Skelewu’ amongst others with alive band.The evening ended on a high with Mark Okoye,the 30-year old Commissioner, Economic Planning and Budget Planning, Anambra State, winning the coveted TFAA Prize for Young Person of the Year.

About The Future Awards Africa The Future Award Africa has been called the ‘NobelPrize for Young Africans’, and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes. It is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18 – 31. It has produced over 150 winners and over 1550 nominees since its first edition in 2006. It is presented in conjunction with The Future project, which has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, through(inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship. This focus on Human Capital Development is informed by our value proposition: Africa’s growth needs generation of young people who are gainfully employed and able to demand and secure better leadership. Our projects include Aiki.ng, an employability portal presented with Microsoft; the Nigeria Symposium for Young & Emerging leaders, #StartupsAfrica, Intern4Jobs, YMonitor.org presented with National endowment for Democracy (NED), The Future Enterprise Support Scheme and The future Awards Africa, described as ‘The Nobel Prize for Young Africans’. Founded by the Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams,TFP is supervised by a Global Board of Advisors drawn from Africa, Europe,North America and the Middle East, including the Coordinating Minister of the Nigerian Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Senior Economic Advisor with the open Society Foundations, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili; co-founder of ONE, Jamie Drummond and the Chief of Cabinet with the Africa Development Bank, Anne Kabagambe.

About Red Media Africa:

Red Media Africa(www.redmediaafrica.com) is the PR &Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED.It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom-lines and lead in their industries. It has 6 major practice areas:Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice,Faith Practice and the International Practice – with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. RED owns the continent’s largest portfolio of youth media brands.Its Content Division holds brands across TV, radio, online and events includingY! Magazine,YNaija.com, Rubbin’ Minds, #YTech100 and the The RED Summit. It also anchors a development firm, The Future Project, which projects include Africa’s leading youth platform, The Future Awards Africa,HowCanIGetInvolved.com and Aiki.ng, which is run in conjunction with Microsoft.

The private viewing of Ferona’s intimate collection at Alara Luxury Haute Couture brand Ferona recently came to Lagos, Nigeria for a night of romantic minimalism and private viewing of their latest SS17 collection at Luxury concept store, ALARA. Guests immersed themselves to a night of detail and technique as each design walked the runway.

The Private Viewing of Ferona’s Intimate Collection at Alara

uxury Haute Couture brand Ferona recently came to Lagos, Nigeria for a night of romantic minimalism and private viewing of their latest SS17 collection at Luxury concept store, ALARA. Guests immersed themselves to a night of detail and technique as each design walked the runway.

About Ferona:

FERONA is a fashion label that has and will continue to establish a name for quality, detail, luxury and fit.

Renowned for relevant couture that offers versatility, function and wear ability, the artistic approach of the house is rooted in the heyday of couture and embodies a modern effortless glamour. Each and every individual piece is created with the highest level of craftsmanship, using traditional haute couture hand embroidery techniques by a team of some of the very best couture specialists, trained to the highest level in the creation of haute couture FERONA is a British Couturier based in London, synonymous with the hand creation of uncompromising evening, cocktail and bridal couture. FERONA pieces are commissioned strictly by appointment only.

Each client is ensured an unrivaled couture experience designed to go above and beyond their expectations.

Lasgidi Cops Wins Best of Nollywood Award

New crimes series by a newcomer in the game, Yemisi Wada, ‘Lasgidi Cops Special Crimes Unit, has won ‘Best TV Series Award’ in the just concluded ’ Best of Nollywood Awards’.

There were apparently many aspects of this production that many talked about Nigeria’s own idea of the ‘CSI’ series but without trying to copy that.