Sheriff: Impunity was Bane of Past PDP Leadership

George Okoh in Makurdi

Senator Modu Sheriff has described the crisis in the People Democratic Party (PDP) as a consequence of the reign of impunity perpetuated by leaders of the party.

He said he would continue to resist any form of imposition or impunity in the party, stressing that four governors were running the PDP, which he claimed was the bane of the party.

Sheriff who spoke yesterday, while addressing members of the party in Makurdi, said the PDP lost its followership in the country to the overbearing influence of a selected few who took over the party.

Speaking further, he said: “I was invited, begged and followed to my house by all the leaders of the PDP to come and lead the party.

“I gave them one condition, which is that if I must lead, the party must be returned to the people. But my pain is that Nigerians forget history easily, my position is that unless and until you realise that you are doing something wrongly you will never get it right.

“Today, PDP has only 12 governors in place as against the 28 we had. We got to this point as a result of impunity and they want to continue with the practice, I will not allow it to happen.

“Regrettably, of the 12 elected PDP governors, only four of them want to control and destroy the party, these are people who are not fit to be local government council chairmen, I will continue to resist such.”

In his remarks, the leader of the faction in the state, Senator Joseph Akaagerger, said they were supporting the Sheriff faction due to his commitment to eliminate acts of bravado and impunity in the party.