New Series Premieres on Boomerang Africa in December

Turner’s Boomerang has announced the launch of Medieval comedy series, My Knight And Me from International Kids’ Distributor, Cake. Boomerang is traveling to the Dark Ages with the acquisition of My Knight and Me, a new comedy series distributed by leading international kids’ entertainment specialist Cake.

Created by renowned French producer TeamTO and Belgian producer Thuristar, My Knight and Me follows the adventures of a colourful and charismatic trio of knights in shining armor. The series had a strong debut in the United Kingdom earlier this year and has recently started airing on Boomerang in Africa.

My Knight and Me introduces audiences to loyal, street-smart Jimmy the Squire; his best friend, fun and daring Princess Cat; and his father Henri of Orange, a charmingly inept, but passionately chivalrous knight who might not be the most efficient protector of the realm but he sure is the funniest.

Together, this knightly trio set out to make the Dark Ages a little brighter and a whole lot more fun!

A TeamTO Thuristar production, My Knight and Me was created and directed by Joeri Christiaen and coproduced with Canal+ Family and TéléTOON+ (France), SuperRTL (Germany) and VRT-Ketnet and RTBF-Ouftivi (Belgium). My Knight and Me airs Monday to Friday at 14:45 CAT on Boomerang, DStv Channel 302.

Boomerang (DStv channel 302) shows timeless favourites such as, Tom and Jerry, Pink Panther, Scooby Doo. Boomerang is cartoon entertainment for the whole family, bringing much-loved cartoon stars to a whole new generation of viewers. Boomerang in the Africa can also be experienced through www.boomerangtvafrica.com and www.facebook.it/boomerangafrica.

Boomerang is part Turner International. Turner International operates versions of core Turner brands, including CNN, TNT, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and TCM Turner Classic Movies, as well as country- and region-specific networks and businesses in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Cake is one of the world’s leading independent entertainment companies specialising in the production, distribution, development, financing and brand development of kids’ and family properties.