Heineken Pop-up Experience Centres Replace Heineken House Lagos

Premium beer brand and sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Heineken, has announced plans to extend its first-rate UCL viewing experience across major cities in Nigeria with pop-up experience centres for consumers. The brand disclosed this at the ‘One Last Time’ party, it held on Saturday, December 17, 2016, to close the Heineken House Lagos. “The Heineken House Lagos is widely known and well regarded.

The House has over the years become a true evidence of the level of comfort Heineken offers to its consumers. However, the Heineken House Lagos will now be replaced by several Heineken pop-up experience centers in major cities in Nigeria,” says Ngozi Nkwoji, Senior Brand Manager, Heineken. The centres will be a mini-replication of the Heineken House Lagos.

Nkwoji further noted that the Heineken pop-up experience centers is an extension of Heineken’s desire to ensure that the premium Heineken experience is enjoyed by its consumers across Nigeria.

The Heineken House Lagos, the first Champions Planet in Africa, was the premium home of exciting experiences and conviviality as it offered visitors, business leaders and influential personalities an opportunity to enjoy matches while building new relationships.

The ‘One Last Time’ party was held to celebrate these experiences the Heineken House provided for fans of the UCL over the years. At the party, which witnessed performances from A-list artistes such as Tiwa Savage, Falz and Olamide, the lucky winner of a raffle draw was presented with a KLM business class return ticket. The new Heineken pop-up experience centres will open at the resumption of the 2016/2017 UCL season.