Audio Tape: Fayose Slams DSS for Leaking Citizens’ Private Conversations to Media

APC Slams governor over attack on Adeboye

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has accused the Department of State Service (DSS) of recording telephone conversations of Nigerians perceived as critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) government, editing the conversations and leaking same to Sahara Reporters, which he said has now become the official propaganda platform of the federal government.

Fayose, who said he was not bothered by the new sinister antic of the federal government, added: “Rather than sitting down and be monitoring peoples phones, the federal government should provide food for Nigerians and save the lives of those being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places.”

The governor, who reacted to his telephone conversation with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that was published by Sahara Reporters yesterday, through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said: “If the president and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience.”

He said it was obviously that they were being threatened by the complimentary comments of notable Nigerians like Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and others about him because those comments negate the cabal’s evil intentions.

“They should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti State government house so that they can do per seconds live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology.

“Regrettably, Wike and Fayose who bear no arm remain their headache while their agents that bear arms like guns, armoured tanks and fighter jets etc, using them against Nigerians have not been called to question,” he said.

Meanwhile, the APC has accused Fayose of deploying his aides to unleash serial media attacks on Pastor Enoch Adeboye and blame them on APC to set Nigerians, particularly members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), against the party and its leaders.

The party had a few days ago refuted a media report linking it with a report castigating Adeboye for praising Fayose during the visit by the man of God to the state.

Few days later, another statement by a faceless group but ascribed to Hakeem Jamiu, who is an aide of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, also railed against the religious leader, calling him a money-monger working for Fayose after collecting cash.

Its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said in a statement in Ado-Ekiti that the serial media attacks on Pastor Adeboye were orchestrated “by a criminal gang working for Fayose to always set communities against communities, individuals against individuals, and individuals against institutions.”

The statement alleged that Fayose’s media aides led by Lere Olayinka had issued two damaging press releases against Adeboye but ascribed them to APC in a “criminal conspiracy to paint the party in bad light to incur the wrath of RCCG members and public.”