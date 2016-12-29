Timi Frank: Oyegun’s Comment on Mega Party Reckless

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Timi Frank, has described as reckless, comments credited to the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, that the party is not bothered about the proposed mega party.

Oyegun, in an interview granted in Benin-City was also reported as encouraging the formation of the party to ensure a formidable opposition against the APC as a way to build democracy.

Such arrogant comments, Timi said, are capable of causing anger against the president.

He added that rather than making such comments, Oyegun should concentrate on addressing the grievances of party members, and not divide them further.

Timi, in a statement issued yesterday, said such comments were part of what led to the loss by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I think as a party, we should not undermine the strength of this much talked about mega party, whether it is a rumour or not. I think we should do everything possible to defeat the move through genuine reconciliation within us,” he said.

“We must remember that this is how PDP took APC for granted during formative stage, and the likes of Bamanga Tukur were busy saying ‘no vacancy at the Villa, PDP will rule for 60 years.’ But where are they today,” he added.

“So, our national chairman should learn to reconcile aggrieved members instead of offending them the more. It has shown today that even a ruling party could lose election, so we should stop talking arrogantly because we are in power.”

Timi added that the claim by Oyegun that he has met with some aggrieved APC leaders to strategise against the proposed mega party is false.

“I can say this emphatically that my national chairman did not meet with any of the aggrieved national leaders of APC. If it’s true, then he should tell Nigerians when and where the meeting took place,” he added.