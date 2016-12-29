StarTimes Launches DTT Platform in Daura

Emma Okonji

StarTimes, the foremost digital television network company, has launched its digital terrestrial television (DTT) platform in Daura, an ancient city in history of Hausa land.

The unveiling of DTT decoder was remarkable to the people of Daura as NTA StarTimes network brought its network to Daura, the historical centre of heritage in Hausa State.

In his opening speech, the representative of Director General of NTA, Mr. Maxwell Loko said, NTA StarTimes is present in about 80 cities in Nigeria and Daura as cradle of the Hausa state is not left.

“Now the good people of Daura will have the opportunity to enjoy digital life, and with small amount of money they can watch nice television contents that will educate and entertain them under different TV stations especially NTA Hausa farin wata TV, Dadin Kowa, Liberty TV and so many other interesting TV Channels such as NTA parliament, a platform that enables the people interact with their representatives and other channels of interesting Indian movies, news and current affairs,” he said.

The event featured a cultural display and drama with a popular comedian, Mr. MC Tagwaye adding colour to the event as he mimicked President Muhammadu Buhari in character, attitude and voice. He delivered a speech in guise of the president urging the people of Daura to patronise StarTimes, stressing the affordability and quality of the contents and programmes of StarTimes.

“StarTimes model television is very easy to install and watch, the network is now moving from the urban centres to the rural areas so as to sustain the consumers’ enjoyment of digital entertainment,” he said.

The representative of National Broadcasting Cooperation (NBC), Mohammad Alhaji Nanu, expressed his joy with the coming of StarTimes to Daura. Mohammad said the initiative would enable the people to have the chances to be part of global entertainment and news.

Also, other StarTimes lovers expressed their gratitude with the coming of StarTimes to Daura after sharing their good experiences of using StarTimes, projecting StarTimes as having one of the best DTT decoder for family entertainment and urged non-subscribers to join the train.

Organisers of the event, the management of Farin wata TV, under the leadership of Umar Faruk Musa, expressed their readiness to keep delivering interesting Hausa movies and documentaries for the enjoyment of the subscribers.