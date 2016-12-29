Nigerian- Japanese Baseball Star, Okoye, to Hold Clinic in Abuja

The professional baseball outfielder for the Tohoku Golden Eagles in Japan, Louis Okoye is expected to make his maiden visit to Nigeria on Thursday before departing in early January, 2017.

A statement issued by the Japanese Embassy in Abuja said the Nigerian Baseball/Softball Federation will be holding an interactive session, including exhibition mini-match in honour of the visiting baseball star who is mixed Nigerian and Japanese heritage.

The event will hold at the Baseball field, National Stadium Complex in Abuja, starting at 4pm. It is expected that the Nigerian Baseball/Softball team players will also benefit from the knowledge of the professional player.

The 19-year-old Okoye started playing baseball at the age of six and is considered for his athletics built and ability to change the game with his speed as well.