Iheanacho Makes Premier League History

Kelechi Iheanacho’s second half strike for Manchester City in the 3-0 win over Hull City in a Premier League game on December 26 was significant for many reasons.

First, it gave City the needed momentum and ‘breathing space’ to finally overpower a plucky Hull City side that looked more than capable of coming back into the game.

More poignantly, from a statistician’s perspective, it meant Iheanacho has now achieved what no one has ever done in Premier League history.

According to SuperSport.com, that goal at the KCOM Stadium makes the Super Eagles attacker the player with the best goals-to-minutes ratio of any other in the League’s history.

Iheanacho is now the most prolific footballer in Premier League history.

The former Golden Eaglet is now scoring a goal every 96 minutes in the Premier League – the best goal ratio for any player with 10 or more in the league’s history.

His accomplishment means he dwarfs stellar and storied names like Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer and other greats who currently grace or have made their marks in the league in years gone by.

In comparison to Iheanacho, fellow City striker Aguero has scored his 112 Premier League goals at a rate of one every 107 minutes and former Arsenal ace, Henry scored his 175 Premier League goals at a rate of one per 122 minutes.

Iheanacho’s 12th goal for Man City came from just his 19th shot in 38 league appearances – and is all the more impressive considering the Nigerian only made his top-flight debut last season under Manuel Pellegrini.

While some may be surprised to see Iheanacho at the top of such a prestigious list, the Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola is not exactly gobsmacked as he noted in his press conference shortly after the win against Hull that the Nigerian youngster has an innate talent to notch up goals.

“He has this quality to score goals,” Guardiola simply said of his Nigerian charge.

Many say Iheanacho has not really been given a fair chance to stake a claim as City’s number one striker but he continues to underline his potential with the premium opportunities he gets.

MOST PROLIFIC EPL GOALSCORERS

Kelechi Iheanacho (12 goals; 96 minutes per goal)

Sergio Aguero (112 goals; 107 minutes per goal)

Thierry Henry (175 goals; 122 minutes per goal)

Adam Le Fonfre (12 goals; 124 minutes per goal)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (12 goals; 128 minutes per goal)