Edo Boy Targets World Title, Hails Sponsors

GOtv Boxing Night 10

New African Boxing Union (ABU) welterweight champion, Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo, has thanked the sponsors of the tournament and declared an ambition to win the Commonwealth and world titles in the very near future.

The Benin-born boxer defeated Ghana’s Isaac Sowah to win the title at GOtv Boxing Night 10, which held on Monday at the National Stadium, Lagos. He was also voted the best boxer at the event, winning a cash prize of N1.5 million.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, Edo Boy thanked the sponsors and organisers, saying the best way to repay their trust is to win the Commonwealth and world welterweight titles in the near future.

“I’m grateful to the organisers and sponsors for making my dream come true and for all they are doing for Nigerian boxing. The way to show my appreciation is to win the Commonwealth and world titles. By the grace of God, I will win both very soon,” he said.