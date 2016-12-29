Cleric Remanded for Allegedly Raping Girl, 5, in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate court has ordered a pastor presiding over one of the Anglican Churches in Ekiti State, Gabriel Asateru, 53, to be remanded in prison custody for the alleged defilement of 5-year-old girl.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Bayo Ajiboye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 23, 2016, at Ifisin-Ekiti.

He alleged that the accused, on the said date, unlawfully had canal knowledge of the victim (names withheld by petting her to sit on his lap. According to him, the offence contravened Section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State.

He added that he had duplicated his case file and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice. The plea of the accused was not taken as his counsel, Mr. Tunde Olayemi, sought a date for adjournment pending the outcome from DPP. Magistrate Modupe Afeniforo who frowned at the incessant cases of rape in the state consequently ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody. She adjourned the case to February 15, 2017, for further hearing.