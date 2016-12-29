Be Wary of Fleeing Boko Haram Insurgents, Adamawa Govt Warns Residents

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Government has called on residents of the state to be vigilant as the Boko Haram insurgents who had fled Sambisa Forest, following the takeover of the forest by Nigerian troops, may be hiding in communities within the state to continue their nefarious activities.

Speaking after a security meeting in Yola on Thursday, the state governor, Mohammed Bindow, represented by his deputy, Martins Babale, urged the residents to be on the alert and report any suspicious movement to law enforcement agencies.

Babale said the state government had resolved to close all internally displaced persons’ camp (IDP) in the state in January 2017.

Details later…