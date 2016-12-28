Uduaghan Tells Those Making Fanfare of Visit to Ibori to Stop It

Former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has told those going to London to see James Ibori, his predecessor, to stop posting pictures and comments about their visit.

A video of one of such visits, which has been trending on social media, shows Peter Nwaoboshi, a senator from the state, boasting about how Ibori “installed” governors and lawmakers from prison.

The video, according to The Cable, drew public criticisms with many calling for Ibori’s extradition and further prosecution in Nigeria.

Uduaghan said in as much as the love for Ibori is appreciated, those making public comments about it are creating more problems for him.

“For those going to London to see Ibori and posting pictures and making comments, please stop it,” he wrote on Facebook.

“We appreciate your love for him but you can go quietly without the unnecessary publicity.
“You are creating more problems for him than you can ever imagine.
“Nigeria is a complex country and you must understand and respect people’s sensibilities.”
Uduaghan is Ibori’s first cousin.

Ibori was governor of the oil-rich state between 1999 and 2007.
He was released from a United Kingdom prison last Wednesday after serving a concurrent 13-year jail term for money laundering.

The Southwark Crown Court jailed him on April 17, 2012, after he pleaded guilty to a 10-count charge of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

Since his release, friends, family members and political associates have been paying him visits in his London home.

  • MDG2020

    If the fit performed by Ibori, was followed through by this pigmy of an ex-governor, Delta state would have been a model state of reference today.
    Uduaghan, for your info, if what befall James Onanefe Ibori befalls you, I can guarantee you nobody will even wait to receive by the prison gate not to talk of traveling to London to celebrate you..
    For your information, the reason why the antykwarrapson dogs of the northern oligarchy are not barking down your neck is because you served their interest very well by UNDERDEVELOPING Delta state inspite of the huge allocations you received for 8 years.
    If you have done any meaningful thing for that part of the country as a former governor, I can guarantee you a trump up charge of $16 billion fraud will be on your neck and that of all your family members, and you and your wife will be sweating it out in one daura security service dungeon.
    Uduaghan quietly enjoy your loot and forget your stupid sanctimonious advise that have no moral bases considering a bigger thief like you who is giving the advise.