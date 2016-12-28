Sultan Rejects Bill Seeking Equal Inheritance for Men, Women

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll, tuesday voiced his opposition to a bill seeking to ensure men and women have equal right to inheritance.

The Sultan said the bill was against Islamic religion and, therefore, unacceptable to Muslims.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the bill seeks equality for male and female children in the sharing of inherited family wealth or property.

The bill also proposes that a widow is entitled to the custody of her children unless it is contrary to the interests and welfare of the children.

The bill also seeks that a widow shall have the right to remarry any man of her choice and should have the right to a fair share in the inheritance of her late husband’s property and the right to live in her matrimonial house.
“Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do,” Abubakar said.

“Islam is a peaceful religion; we have been living peacefully with Christians and followers of other religions in this country. Therefore, we should be allowed to perform our religion effectively.”

He called on the Senate to not consider the bill because of its religious implications.
The Sultan also hailed the federal government and Nigerian Army for the capture of Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram terrorists.

He made the commendation in Gusau at the closing ceremony of the 20th Zamfara State Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition.

The Sultan said the capture of Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram was historic and a great success.
“We are happy to hear this good news,” he said. “We are, therefore, calling on the Nigerian Army not to relent in its efforts in fighting the activities of Boko Haram.”

He called on Muslims to continue to pray for peaceful coexistence in the country, adding that they should cooperate with all the tiers of government to move the country forward.

The royal father called on political office holders to ensure fairness and transparency in implementing projects for the development of the people particularly at the grassroots.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, gave the assurance that the state government would continue to support the Qur’anic recitation competition.

Yari and that his wife, Asma’u, donated N500,000 to each male and female winner of the seventh category of the competition – recitation of the Qur’an with Tafsir.

The winners are Faisal Muhammad from Shinkafi Local Government Area and Subai’a Sa’idu from Gusau Local Government Area.

The state government also donated a car to each of the male and female winners.
Other prizes, including refrigerators, televisions, sewing machines and money were also given to winners of all the seven categories of the competition.

  • tunde008

    We are not operating any religious laws in the national assembly.Religion should be a personal thing.

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    Mr Sultan, Your throne is merely 200 years old. Islam and muslims (North and South West) have existed in Nigeria for over 200 years. No where in the Nigerian constitution or indeed any law passed by NASS

  • emmanco

    There must be a clear separation between religion and National constitution in the context of sociocultural norms. The government must as a right make laws that embodies all Nigerians regardless of religion or creed. If the government must make laws according to a particular religious norms then we would continue to have a religious tug of war. It is obvious that most religious beliefs are liberal, bias and tend to lean towards the male gender. Now, time is changing and we must change with time hence women are equal to men in all physiological ramifications. There must not be sentiment of any kind when dealing with gender equality. I hope His Majesty is not suggesting that Prime Ministers of UK and Germany must be paid less than their male predecessors or that Hon Minister Adeosun should be paid less than her male counterparts in the FEC. As a matter of urgency and decency the senate must clarify the family hierarchy as Father, Mother, and 1st child in that descending order. it therefore portend that when father is not around then the next in the hierarchy takes over. There is no position for uncle, aunt, cousin and in-laws in the immediate family structure. This issue has continued to render families useless, hopeless, desolate and dysfunctional when the head of the family is gone or deceased. There has to be written laws to guide these unwritten cultural and religious beliefs that has continued to tear families apart regardless of the religion or culture.