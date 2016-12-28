NIMASA to Enforce Implementation of Stevedoring Regulations

Eromosele Abiodun

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has disclosed that the agency is set to enforce the full implementation of the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulation, 2014, in order to strengthen stevedoring operations in all Dock Labour operational areas in the country.

The DG made this disclosure at a-one-day stakeholders’ sensitisation seminar on the NIMASA (Stevedoring) Regulation,2014, held in Lagos.

Delivering a welcome address, Peterside stated that the regulation prescribes standard for the appointment and operations of Stevedoring services at the Ports, Terminals, Jetties, Onshore or Offshore Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminal, Inland Containers Depots (ICDs), Off Dock Terminals, Dry Ports and Platforms within the Nigerian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Represented by the agency’s Executive Director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr. Gambo Ahmed, the DG said that NIMASA will continue to ensure a conducive working environment for employers of maritime labour in the industry in line with international best practices.

According to him, “Let me assure you that the Agency under my watch will strive to create the enabling environment for maritime labour employers to operate in line with International best practices. As a competent authority for the implementation of International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions and regulations, the Agency will also conduct its maritime related affairs in the spirit of tripartism and consultation with all relevant Stakeholders aimed at promoting a decent work agenda and moving the industry forward.”

Also, the NIMASA boss used the opportunity to remind stakeholders of the need to adhere to high safety standards in their daily operations in order to stem the tide of industrial accidents in the ports, jetties and terminals and also implored Operators and Dock Labour Employers to ensure that their workers are adequately remunerated, stating that it will go a long way in enhancing productivity in all aspects of the industry.

Peterside, who solicited the cooperation of stakeholders in the industry, also reiterated the agency’s commitment towards moving the maritime industry to greater heights by emphasizing best internationally acceptable operational practices with a view to ensuring that the relevant provisions of the Law and International Conventions and Instruments are implemented to the letter.

Stakeholders at the event including the President of the National Association of Stevedoring Companies (NASC) Mr. Bolaji Sunmola and Otunba Kunle Folarin of the Ports Consultative Council (PCC) welcomed the sensitisation programme and called for effective implementation and enforcement of its provisions.

The Regulation as gazetted by the Federal Government of Nigeria is in consonance with the powers conferred on the Honourable Minister by section 25 (l) of NIMASA Act, 2007, was developed pursuant to relevant sections of the NIMASA Act, 2007 (part viii), section 27 (i) and NPA Act, Section 7 (e) (ii) after due consultation with relevant Stakeholders.