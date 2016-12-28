‘New High Schools Will Bring the Best Out of Students’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has assured parents that the decision to conduct qualifying examinations into the state’s new mega high schools is to get serious students into the schools.

He said any student that qualifies to be enrolled in the school is considered good enough and such would encourage others to aim higher in their educational pursuits.

He advised parents not to see it as a means by government to deprive their children entrance into the new schools, adding that they will be made to write an entrance examination where the most serious students will be selected.

Aregbesola, who made this known during the annual children’s Christmas party organised by his wife, Alhaja Sherifat, said it is a move implemented to further sanitise the state’s education sector and bring the best out of the system.

“I urge you parents to go and obtain the entrance forms into our new high schools. Don’t listen to mischief makers who are trying to deceive you about our good plans. Those who obtain the forms will be selected through an examination which we believe will enable us get the best of the best into the schools for optimum performance.

“Our plans for the new high schools will go a long way in raising the standard of education in the state and we want you to key into the process.”

While congratulating the children on the celebration of another Christmas party, he urged them to take their education seriously so as to become great future leaders.

He said his administration is spending so much in developing educational facilities in the state because it believes that investing in the future of children through education is the best way to guarantee a better future for the state.

The governor added that the state government believes so much in creating a good platform for the development of children in the state so that they can compete favourably with their peers from any part of the world.

“We are investing huge amount in the ‘O meal’ programme because we believe through good food that is nutritious, your brains can be well developed for you to have the required mental capacity to face academic challenges.”

In her remarks, the governor’s wife advised parents and all those present to always find time out of their busy schedules to recreate and interact with one another.

While commending parents for taking care of their children, she urged children in the state to obey lawful instructions of their parents, guardians and teachers while advising them to embrace hard work and shun all forms of immoral behaviours.

“It is expedient for you to step aside occasionally from your routine activities to come around from your different homes and socio-economic backgrounds for leisure, recreation and interact with one another.

“I call on parents and guardians to continue to take care of their children because they are our future. I also charge you children to be obedient at all times and face your education for you to be great in future.”