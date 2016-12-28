Lagos Pledges Fair Distribution of LAKE Rice

Maintains retail outlets in three senatorial districts

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Lagos State Government tuesday said it would ensure fair distribution of LAKE Rice, thereby pledging to meet rising demand for the rice and make the products available to all Lagos homes.

The state government also assured that LAKE Rice would be available in all designated retail outlets in three senatorial districts, urging the residents not to rush at the sale centres.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Toyin Suarau, gave this assurance in Ikeja yesterday while reviewing sales reports of LAKE Rice from designated retail outlets and centres.

Suarau noted that the state government “is working assiduously to ensure that the product is available in all designated outlets and centres that are short of supply.”

He assured that as from today, December 28, 2016 all designated retail outlets and centres “will have enough supply of LAKE Rice to meet growing demands of residents.”

He thus assured residents of the availability of LAKE Rice at designated outlets across the state, thereby urging the residents to keep calm and cooperate with sales officers at the retail outlets.

The commissioner noted that the state government had resolved to distribute and retail the product on senatorial district basis using designated outlets.

He explained that the idea was mooted “to ensure fair distribution, availability of the product to residents and to guard against unwanted persons diverting the product.

“The product which is packaged in 50kg, 25kg and 10kg bags is being offered for sale to residents at N12,000.00, N6,000.00 and N2,500.00 respectively,” Suarau noted.

He added that residents residing within Lagos Central Senatorial District can get the product in Ajah at Agric Area Office, Ajah; Lagos Island at LATAMA Works yard, Lagos Island; Ajegunle at Alakoto Senior High School, Tolu; Surulere at Teslim Balogun Stadium; and Yaba at Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park.

Suarau said the product “will also be available to residents that reside at the Lagos East Senatorial District at designated centres which include; Odogunyan Farm Service Centre, Ikorodu; Temu Farm Service Centre, Epe; Noforija Town Hall, Eredo; Magbon Alade School, Ibeju Lekki; and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) premises, Maryland.

“The product will also be on sales at the following locations in Lagos West Senatorial District; Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority(LSADA)/Farm Service Centre, Oko-Oba, Agege; Lagos Agricultural Inputs Supply Authority (LAISA), Ojo; Farm Service Centre, Marina-Badagry; and Ikeja Grammar School, Bolade, Oshodi.”

Suarau said LAKE Rice “is a product of the collaboration between Lagos and Kebbi for the development of agricultural commodities like rice, wheat, ground-nut, onions, maize, sorghum and beef value chains.”

The commissioner added the collaboration would ensure that quality rice “emanates from the 2.5 metric tonne-capacity mills to boost food production in Lagos.”