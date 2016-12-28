Edo Boy Wins ABU Welterweight Title, N1.5m

GOTv Boxing Night 10

Stanley “Edo Boy” Eribo, on Monday, won the African Boxing Union welterweight title when he defeated Ghana’s Isaac Sowah at GOtv Boxing Night 10, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

For his impressive performance, he was also voted the best boxer of the night, winning a cash prize of N1.5million.

It was a classic Edo Boy performance, cleverly holding off his bulkier opponent and coming up with telling combinations when it mattered most to win by unanimous decision.

The night also completed the Oto Joseph/Nurudeen Fatai trilogy, when the arch rivals clashed for the third time. As with the previous duels, national lightweight champion, Joseph won, knocking out the former national champion in the fourth of their eight-round contest.

Also in the lightweight division, Rilwan Oladosu defeated Prince Nwoye.

Another grudge match on the night paired national featherweight champion, Waidi Usman and his predecessor, Dare Oyewole, who was knocked out by his opponent.

In the light welterweight division, rocked by the last minute injury-induced cancellation of the West African title defence by Olaide Fijabi, rising star Rilwan Babatunde defeated Sikiru Shogbesan.

The light heavyweight clash of the night ended in defeat to the debuting Emmanuel Igwe, who suffered a knockout against Kabiru Towolawi.