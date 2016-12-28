Buhari Mourns Senator Francis Okpozo

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Delta State on the death of Chief Francis Okpozo, a Second Republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, ‎commiserated with the family and friends of the late distinguished senator.

The president said the senator’s commitment to social justice in the Niger Delta, during his long history of service to the people, endeared him to many.

Details later…