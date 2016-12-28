Delta State Govt Moves to Revive Principals’ Cup

Delta State Government has a signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with a consultant, Hideaplux Limited in a bid to revive the Principals’ Cup soccer competition among secondary schools across the state. Signing the MoU on behalf of the Government, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Festus Agas reiterated the commitment of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration to human capacity development. Congratulating Hideaplux Limited on the initiative, he however, urged the firm to source for sponsorship across the country for the competition to succeed, adding that government would not provide funds for its sponsorship.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Hideaplux Limited, Mr. Tony Oritse-Pemu said the decision to revive the “abandoned Principals’ Cup competition” stemmed from the need to redirect the energies of talented students into productive ventures including sports.