Yola, Calabar Bound Passengers Stranded, as NIMET Predicts Hazy Weather

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

It was a chaotic situation monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja as intended passengers to North-east, North-west and South-east regions were stranded at the airport.

Speaking with THISDAY on telephone, the Director General of the Nigerian Meteological Agency (NIMET), Mr. Anthony Anuforom, said there was likelihood of poor visibility because of fresh uptake of dust from the Sahara heading towards the country.

He said: “From the weather report and information at my disposal just three hours ago, showed that there is fresh uptake of dust which may continue in the days to come and no doubt this will give rise poor visibility.”

THISDAY checks at the airport revealed that passengers to Maiduguri, Owerri, Yola and Calabar might worsen the already chaotic passenger traffic at the airport.

An aviation staff at the terminal who spoke on condition of anonymity, said already, boarded Air Peace passengers to Yola had to disembark because of what the pilot attributed to poor visibility in the North-east region.

However, our source could not offer reason for the inability of Med-View Airline to fly. Ariel Air, he said, made one flight schedule to Lagos.

As at the time of this report, some frustrated passengers to Calabar, Owerri and other South-eastern environs were seen heading back home.