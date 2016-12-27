Two Die As Vigilant Youths Foil Bomb Attack on Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Two female suicide bombers were monday killed during a failed attempt to bomb a cattle market in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

Vigilant youths belonging to Vigilante group were said to have foiled the attack which could have cast a doubt on President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that the federal government had seen the back of Boko Haram with the military’s capture of the Sambisa Forest at the weekend.

According to a member of the Youth Vigilante who spoke anonymously to our correspondent, the two suicide bombers were accosted by some of their members stationed at the market.

He said: “Our members held them (the two female suicide) on gun point from a distance, ordering them to remove the explosive stripped on them. It was while they were removing their wares that the bomb strapped on them exploded, killing the two instantly.”

A trader at the market, Mr. Aji Babagana, however, said there was another loud bang some moments after the initial explosion which killed the two females.

The spokesman of the police in Borno State, Mr. Victor Isuku, confirmed the attack but could not give the casualty figure.

He said the second bang heard was that of an un-exploded bomb detonated by the Police Anti-Bomb Squad.

According to Isuku: “At 0840hrs today (monday), explosion by two female suicide bombers occurred at Kasuwa Shanu Market, Maiduguri. One of the bombers was instantly killed in the explosion, while the second was lynched by irate mob in the vicinity. EOD team and other security forces mobilized to the scene and detonated the unexploded IED. Normalcy was restored to the area while security has been beefed up within the area and other parts of the city!”