Again, Glo Leads in New Internet Subscriptions

According to data published by telecom industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Globacom was the only network that recorded an increase in its internet subscriber base in the month of October, 2016.

The NCC Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for October published on its website showed that the total number of internet users on the networks of the four major operators shrank by 378,015 from 93.5m in September to 93.1m in October.

The latest report reconfirms Globacom’s position as Nigeria’s data grand masters as it grew its internet customer base to 27,185,552 million in October from 26,887,929 in September. This indicates an increase of 297,623 during the month.

On the other hand, MTN and Etisalat had reductions in the number of customers surfing the net on their network during the period, while Airtel did not record any increase as its figures for the two months were the same.

The data revealed that MTN had 32,464,779 million subscribers browsing the internet on its network in October, which is a decrease of 306,480 internet subscribers from the September figure of 32,771,259.

On its part, Airtel had 18,832,238 million internet users in October, the same figure it recorded in September. Like MTN, Etisalat had 14,693,492 million data customers in October, showing a loss of 369,158 compared to the 15,062,650 million users it recorded in the preceding month of September.

According to the NCC data, the CDMA operators lost 13,664 internet users, after recording 38,309 in October compared to the 51,973 figure recorded in September.

Globacom’s position as telecom subscriber’s first choice for internet services was strengthened in October when it became the first network to launch a nationwide rollout of the 4G LTE advanced network. With the launch of the service, millions of subscribers on the Glo network have been able to enjoy instant efficient broadband internet connectivity.