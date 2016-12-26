Suicide Bomber Attacks Market in Maiduguri

Days after President Muhammadu Buhari said Boko Haram’s key camp in its remaining enclave had fallen, a suicide bomber attacked a cattle market on Monday in Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria, the city worst hit by Boko Haram’s seven-year insurgency, the police and a witness said.

According to Reuters, the police said the bomber, who struck the Kasuwan Shanu market in the central district of Kasuwa, was dead but did not give details of any other casualties. A witness said a number of people had been injured.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack but it bears the hallmarks of Boko Haram.