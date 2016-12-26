Gunmen Kill 6 in Jama’a Despite Curfew

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

In spite of the 24-hour curfew in Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen invaded Goska village in the locality, killing six people.

A daughter of Mr. Gimbia Morik, a former Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and one time council chairman of Jama’a Local Government, was among those killed during the attack in the early hours of Sunday.

Several people sustained injuries from gunshots while many houses were burnt by the bandits.

Details later…