President Buhari’s Two Daughters Married In One Month Interval

The social barometer of 2016…

As the year, 2016, fades to an end, for some, it ends with a whimper. And for a few privileged folk, it ends with a bang. But for the rich upper class and nouveau riche of Nigeria’s high society, the outgoing year leaves them with varied blessings and mixed feelings. A bad beginning means a bad ending for some even as it eventually transforms to a blissful ending for others.

And too many folks for whom the year started out well, are desperately wishing it away as they struggle to reorder their lives from the several bad turns they suffered, even though 2016 seemed promising and packed with goodies from the beginning.

Whatever your fate or that of your loved ones, hardly anyone would forget the interesting incidents that shaped Nigeria’s high society; the bliss and tragedies that marked the lives of natives of this aristocratic divide resonate far beyond their gated mansions and posh neighbourhoods. The following stories no doubt highlight the varied fates and mixed blessings that shaped Nigeria’s high society in 2016…

WEDLOCK OF THE GODS…

In this year, high society pulsated with excitement, pomp and grandeur as Nigeria’s most prominent and powerful families cemented their political and social affiliations by arranging marriages among their children.

Nigeria’s high society was agog as the most powerful and influential family at the moment, the Buhari clan, hosted the country’s aristocrats to the high octane wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second daughter, Fatima, to Malam Gimba Kumo, the former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Kumo took Fatima Buhari as his fourth wife in the ancient town of Daura, Katsina state. The wedding ceremony held at the Maiaduwa resident of the president at the GRA was indeed more like a political gathering. Top political and business leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps witnessed the wedding ceremony. One month later, Zahra Buhari got married to Ahmed Indimi, son of billionaire magnate, Mohammed Indimi. Nigeria’s circle of the filthy rich was enlivened like medieval Rome, as Maiduguri oil Baron and billionaire Mohammed Indimi treated his son, Ahmed, and Zahra Buhari to an epic wedding celebration, among other treats.

FROM THE GODS WITH LOVE… HOW IFA ORACLE PICKED OONI OF IFE’S SECOND WIFE, WURAOLA

Culture and tradition meets modernity as the social space buzzed with news of romance and royal marriage between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Olori Wuraola, a ravishing beauty from the ancient Benin Kingdom. The new queen of Ife kingdom, reportedly emerged by a supernatural procedure; she was handpicked by the divine oracle of Ile Ife. It would be recalled that before the Oba Adeyeye emerged as the Ooni, his marriage to his estranged wife, Adebukola had already hit the rocks but they lived together. Soon after his marriage with Olori Wuraola, Adebukola relocated to the United Kingdom.

LOVE TAMES GOVERNOR AMINU TAMBUWAL AS HE TAKES TROPHY WIFE

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State married Maryam Mairo Mustapha, and his first wife, Mariya Tambuwal, was happy about it. Further findings revealed that Governor Tambuwal decided to marry Mairo, an I.T. expert because he needed a woman that’s ravishing and active to serve as his first lady. It would be recalled that Governor Tambuwal was hardly seen in company of his first wife even while he served as a member and Speaker of the House of Representatives. While his colleagues attended social functions, with their wives, Tambuwal arrived alone at such events.