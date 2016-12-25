Black Christmas in Lagos Police College as Building Collapse Kills Two

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Whilst the world was celebrating Christmas day, it was a black Sunday today at the Police College in Ikeja, Lagos, after one of the buildings collapsed and killed two persons, leaving several others with injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said they responded to the distress call today.

The collapsed building was located at High Way Police Barracks opposite Area F, Ikeja.

According to investigation conducted by the agency’s officials at the incident scene, it was gathered that the toilets and stairway of ‘Wing D’ block collapsed at about 4am.

It was gathered that the agency’s officials in collaboration with men of Lagos State Fire Service, Nigeria Police (highway patrol) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA-) recovered the bodies of two dead adult male.

While one was simply identified as Mr. Danjuma, the other male was yet to be identified but their bodies has since be deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary Yaba.

At the scene was LASEMA General Manager, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, who said the agency with other stakeholders has commenced the immediate demolition of the affected building under the directive of the Commissioner of Police.

Their decision to demolish was based on the directive of Commissioner of Police who was present at the scene.

He also ordered the evacuation of residents living in the affected building as well as other dilapidated buildings and gave an order for the immediate demolition of the affected block.