Unveiling Hon. Rita Mbah

Her name would not make the list of top society ladies in Nigeria. However, It is not due to lack of the requisite qualities to be so described, as Rita Mbah, Enugu State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture comes across as a powerful inspiration to many in Enugu State where she has continued to dazzle all.

This lady of substance is one of the few ones among her peers blessed with remarkable brain, beauty and confidence.

During the administration of former governor Sullivan Chime, Obi, who was then a special assistant, earned the respect of many given her diligence and uprightness.

This, it was gathered, paved the way for her appointment in the current administration. Although her appointment as commissioner had been greeted with condemnation in some quarters, she seems to have wormed her way into the hearts of her traducers as a result of her invaluable contributions to the ministry.

Perhaps, this also explains why she is said to get the ears of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi , who loves to surround himself with very cerebral aides.

Interestingly, in spite of her influence in the state, Mbah’s humility and simplicity are disarming.

Mbah, a graduate of Micro-Biology from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, obtained an Associate in Medical Laboratory Science (A.M.L.S) from the Federal College of Veterinary & Medical Laboratory Sciences NVRI, Vom Plateau State.