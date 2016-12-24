Untold Story About Zahra Buhari’s Wedding

Although it has come and gone, the wedding of  President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter,  Aisha, to Ahmed, son of a popular and wealthy businessman, Indimi, will be regarded as one of the most controversial in recent times in the country .

Reason:  it all started as the wedding date was  reportedly shifted  twice.  Besides, but for the First Lady, Hajia  Aisha  Buhari’ plea, coupled with the quick  intervention of  some powerful northern elite, the wedding would have been called off,  particularly after  an order  by the President  who was not  pleased with the buzz it was  generating on social media .

Nevertheless,  the  wedding came with some drama.  Spyglass gathered that  three of the Indimi girls were barred from attending the wedding.  As disclosed by some sources, one of the ladies,  Rahama, the estranged wife of Muhammed   Babangida, was barred from attending,  following  her alleged involvement in the widely reported altercation at the wedding introduction held at the Villa in November.

It was also gathered   that her other twin sisters, Zahra and  Arena, were not allowed to witness the wedding.

Zahra had reportedly  insisted on recording the event with her mobile phone, even when she was advised against doing such by protocols  inside the presidential Villa.

Though her intention,  according to reports, was to capture  the delivery of the traditional gifts made up of  boxes containing cash, jewellery, clothes, bags, shoes and other gifts for the bride and the First Family,  her refusal to comply with protocol resulted in an open altercation with the security personnel on hand.

While the dust over the ugly development was yet to abate, the President and his wife were said to have been further infuriated by reports of the   traditional gifts in the social media.  The leak  was  believed to have come from the camp of the Indimis

‘’ So, as part of conditions for peace,  the three most controversial  sisters were not allowed to attend the wedding in order  to appease President Muhammadu Buhari’’ one of the  sources disclosed.

