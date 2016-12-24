Gerald Azonobo’s Joy-filled Heart

Sometime ago, Gerald Azonobo, owner of Meekly Properties, out of personal conviction, had literally sowed in pain when he invested his time and resources in Dr. Godwin Obaseki, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Edo State.

Though many did not see reasons with him, he considered it a risk worth taking.

However, subsequent events have proved him right, as his preferred candidate coasted home to victory in the election.

Consequently, he seems to be having the last laugh, as it was gathered that he might be considered for a political appointment in the state.

For a long time, he reigned supreme in the social circle for his taste for posh cars and expensive designer watches, among others. Also, he used to be a VIP card-carrying member of many A-list night clubs on Lagos Island.

But suddenly, Azonobo’s face became a rarity at his regular hangouts and social events. This phase, no doubt, gave a lot of his friends a serious concern. During this period of hiatus, many claimed that Azonobo was broke, while some maintained that he was only trying to kick some old habits. But one thing was obvious: many night clubs counted their losses following his new found ‘lifestyle’.

Almost immediately, he, again, won the admiration of night clubs owners with his usual heavy spending. And many are quick to confirm that he has again got back his groove.

It was also gathered that he is investing in pharmaceuticals, while he has also bought a multimillion-naira mansion in Osoborne, Ikoyi, Lagos.