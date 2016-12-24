Ford Explorer Voted Luxury Car of the Year

The Ford Explorer has been named Luxury Car of the year at the World Marketing Awards, reinforcing its status as a segment-defining model in the SUV vehicle sector.

The award was accepted by the marketing team of Coscharis Motors, the sole authorised Ford dealer in Nigeria, at the prestigious Marketing World awards, held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel in Lekki, Lagos and was well attended by key stakeholders in the Nigerian marketing industry.

“All of us at Coscharis Motors are pleased that the Ford Explorer won this coveted Luxury Car of the Year title. The Explorer is a dream car, packed with features that offer distinguished style and design, luxury and comfort and innovative technologies,” said Abiona Babarinde, GM Marketing, Coscharis Motors.

“The Explorer is an exquisite vehicle that will drive Ford’s SUV growth in Nigeria alongside other Ford models such as the Escape, EcoSport and newly launched Edge. The award shows strength in Ford’s SUV offering,” Babarinde stated. The new Explorer is currently available in Nigeria and was launched in March 2016.

The Marketing World Awards celebrate excellence, creativity and achievements in the marketing sphere by rewarding outstanding performance across the integrated marketing communication industry.