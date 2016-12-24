Buhari Commends Army for Capturing Sambisa Forest

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian Army for taking over Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram insurgents.

In a message to the army, Buhari said: “I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.”

‎The president said further efforts should be intensified to locate and free the remaining Chibok girls still in captivity even as he prayed to God to protect the girls.

Details later…