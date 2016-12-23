10,000 Newly Recruited Police Officers to Commence Training Dec 31

• IG inaugurates 15-member c’ttee to probe Rivers rerun polls

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday said the 10,000 successful applicants of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) would resume training on December 31, 2016, at the various police colleges and training schools spread across the country.

In a statement made available to the media by the commission, it said the decision to commence training for the officers was part of the fallout of the 18th plenary meeting of the commission held in Abuja.

The statement read: “The 500 recruited Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police will be trained for 12 months at the Police Staff College, Jos, while the 500 Cadet Inspectors will be at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

“The 7,500 Constables will be holding their trainings in Police Colleges located in their geo-political zones. The training will last for nine months.

“South west states of Lagos, Ondo and Osun, with a total of 652 recruited constables will be trained at the Police College in Ikeja while 477 others from Oyo and Ekiti States will be trained at the Police Training School, Ibadan. 193 recruited constables from Ogun State will use the Police Training School, Iperu.”

The 923 recruited constables from the South-east states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, according to the statement, would be trained at the Police College, Oji River in Enugu State.

It stressed further that 735 recruits from four North-east states of Adamawa, Bornu, Yobe and Gombe will use the Police College for their training, while 481 recruits from the other two North-eastern states of Bauchi and Taraba would be trained at the Police College, Bauchi.

It added that the Police College in Kaduna would host 1,137 recruits from three North-eest states of Kaduna, Kano and Katsina.

A total of 823 recruits from Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Jigawa States would go to the Police Training School, Sokoto.

Also, the Police Training School, Ilorin, would host 218 recruits from Kwara State and FCT Abuja with Police Training School, Minna, hosting 444 recruits from Niger and Kogi States.

Another 222 intakes from Benue State would go to the Police Training School, Makurdi, adding that intakes from Plateau State would be trained at the Police School, Jos, while that of Nasarawa State would go to Police Training School, Bauchi and that of Makurdi.

Further break down showed that 303 recruits from the South-south states of Rivers and Bayelsa would be trained at the Police Training School, Nonwa-Tai, while 417 from Edo and Delta States would go to Police Training School, Benin-city. 473 recruits from Cross River and Akwa Ibom States would be trained at the Police Training College in Calabar.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, yesterday inaugurated a 15-member to probe the infractions and violence that characterised the Rivers State rerun polls, which claimed two of its officers.

He said: “The panel consists of police officers and officers from the Department of State Services (DSS) with vast knowledge in investigation, forensic analysis and technical expertise.”

The panel, according to him, would be headed by DCP Damian Okoro, and has 30 days to submit its report.