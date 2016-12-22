Mimiko: We’ve Spent N54.762bn on Roads

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, on Thursday disclosed that his administration had spent a total of N54.762 billion on the construction of roads alone since its inception, besides other outstanding financial commitments in the road sector.

Mimiko made the disclosure at the commissioning of NEPA -Arakala Road Project, that was fitted with road furniture including bus shelters, car parks, pedestrian walkways and modern street lights.

The governor revealed that the Arakala Road dualisation ought to have was been carried out along with the dualisation of Oba Adesida road in 1977, but was jettisoned for the lack of political will to relocate the ancient buildings, shrines and artefacts along the corridors of this project.

Mimiko noted that the situation had therefore pegged the developmental stride for over 30 years as successive administration towed this line of developmental inertia for this same lack of political will.

More to come…