Composition of Govt in Niger Lopsided, Says Lawmaker

2
1817
David Umaru
Senator David Umaru

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The senator representing Niger east senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator David Umaru, has described the composition of the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led Niger State Executive Council as lopsided.

Umaru also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of violating the constitution of the country by not giving equal opportunities to all ethnic nationalities and religions in the state.

The federal lawmaker specifically said the four major positions in the government of the state — deputy governor, secretary to the state government, chief of staff and head of service — are all held by Muslims contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

Umaru made the remarks in Minna on Wednesday evening when he spoke at the first Christmas carol organised by the state government.

Details later…

