Buhari Congratulates Veteran Journalist, Oyebola, at 80

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned journalist, author and publisher, Chief Areoye Oyebola, as he clocks 80 years on December 23rd, 2016.

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina,‎ joined the entire media industry, publishers, family and friends of Oyebola in celebrating the lofty achievements of the octogenarian, who variously served as Editor of Daily Times, Commissioner in Western State of Nigeria, Oyo State, and the board of many public and private institutions.

The president reiterated that the patriotism and commitment displayed by Oyebola in nation building had been clearly demonstrated in his early participation in politics, and relentless pursuit of justice and fairness in joining NADECO and Afenifere during the troubling times in Nigeria’s democracy.

Buhari commended the untiring efforts of the veteran journalist and publisher in contributing to the development of Nigeria through the writing of many articles and books over many years, and most recently his courage to start an NGO, Movement for Nigeria’s Total Transformation (MNTT).

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant Oyebola longer life, good health and more strength to continue serving the country he loves, and humanity in general.