NB, Rotary Club Donate Library to Lagos School

Nigerian Breweries Plc, in collaboration with Rotary Club, has built and furnished a library, as well as sanitary facilities at Randle Avenue Primary School, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project recently, the Managing Director, Mr. Nicolaas Vervelde, who was represented by the Corporate Affairs Adviser, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, said the initiative is in line with the company’s commitment to the development of education in Nigeria.

He stated that the project is part of the company’s philosophy of ‘Winning with Nigeria’ and a demonstration of its commitment to improving the standard of education in the country.

“We have extended our corporate social responsibility footprints in the areas of education as a development partner with the government; and we will keep demonstrating our company’s continuous commitment to improving the standards of education not only in Lagos but across Nigeria.”

He urged the school and pupils to make good use of the facility.

The President, Rotary Club of Lagos, Mrs. Modupe Sasore, said the facility is a testimony of the company’s commitment to boosting the standard of education in the country.

She thanked the Lagos State Government; officials of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); staff of the benefitting school and the project contractors for their cooperation in making the learning facility a reality.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Anthonia Ojeogwu, commended the company for its indelible mark in the school, which she said has added to its resource centre.

“It is a thing of joy to have a company like Nigerian Breweries in Lagos which adds value to various sectors of the Nigerian economy. So, on behalf of the school, parents and pupils, I commend them for their commitment to improving educational standards across Lagos state and the nation.”

Parents, students and other stakeholders present at the occasion also commended the company for the initiative and congratulated the school for the new resource centre.